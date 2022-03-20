10c per kWh — Why selling extra solar power to municipalities is not worth it

South Africans should not rely on the excess energy they can get from large solar systems to slash their electricity bills.

That is because most municipalities are only willing to pay back a tiny portion of the price they charge for electricity.

The issue was highlighted in a report from Sunday newspaper Rapport, which spoke to Pretoria resident Wynand Schabort.

Schabort had installed a 22-panel array with which he hoped to help feed electricity back into the grid and make a small contribution towards alleviating strain on Eskom’s system.

To his dismay, Schabort discovered the Tshwane Municipality only pays 10 cents per kWh that he fed back into the grid.

That is less than 5% of the cheapest Block 1 tariff of roughly R2.24 per kWh that Tshwane charges for usage from 0-100kWh. It makes up even a smaller portion as monthly usage increases.

To add insult to injury, the metro charges R160 per month for a smart metre that can detect the feedback of electricity into the grid.

Therefore, Schabort would have to generate 1,600kWh of excess energy to cover the R160 monthly fee the municipality charges, making the option illogical.

For reference, a solar system capable of supplying power to a home with around 900kWh of electricity usage per month would cost about R250,000.

In that case, it would primarily only be able to support its own consumption.

In stark contrast to Tshwane’s approach, municipalities in the Western Cape pay around a third of the tariff they charge.

For example, the City of Cape Town currently pays 73.87 cents per kWh of feed-in electricity from residential customers, compared to the R1.98 it charges per kWh.

In addition, the metro charges R12.36 per day for feed-in, which works out between R370 and R383 per month.

Although higher than Tshwane’s fee, Cape Town’s higher electricity export tariff makes up for it.

A Cape Town household with small-scale embedded generation would have to produce between 502 and 519 kWh of excess electricity per month (R16.74 per day) to make up the fee.

However, the city also levies a once-off R11,052 (excl. VAT) or R15,760 (excl.VAT) for the smart meters needed for a medium-volt and low-volt dwelling, respectively.

Homeowners would therefore have to generate a few thousand kWh of excess electricity to make up for the cost of the smart meter, but this can be recouped over several years.

Changes on the cards

Solar power installer and services provider AWPower previously told MyBroadband that for most small-scale private installations, it would make more sense to instead invest in battery storage to hold excess electricity.

The current state of play might change once new pricing regulations for private generation are implemented.

In February, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) published the country’s Electricity Pricing Policy Review for public comment.

Among several changes to accommodate the rapid growth of private power generation in the country, the policy envisions municipalities implementing procedures to allow electricity trading by private generators.

Energy experts believe that municipalities can benefit significantly by incentivising residents to install their own solar generation.

They would still be able to pay much less for electricity than Eskom while incurring a lower cost in getting the electricity from the generator to the consumer.