Cut your Eskom bill and protect against load-shedding for R2,500 per month

South African households can protect themselves against load-shedding and cut their Eskom bill with a rent-to-own solar power installation that costs R2,500 per month.

The recent bouts of load-shedding convinced a MyBroadband staff member’s household to look for an affordable solar power solution.

After researching local companies, they selected Alumo Energy — a solar installer with a rent-to-buy option to make the system affordable.

Applying for the solar installation was easy. Our staff member received a price estimate from the Alumo website and contacted the company to do a free in-person assessment.

The assessor provided quotes for different options, including an off-the-grid option and smaller upgradeable options.

They selected an intermediate system that includes a Sunsynk 8.8 kW hybrid inverter, a 5 kWh Freedom Won battery, and 8 x 455W Tallmax solar panels.

This system has a large inverter and allows for easy expansion later by adding more batteries and panels to get completely off-grid.

The system costs R163,000 if you pay for it up-front. However, the household opted for the rent-to-buy option.

The rent-to-buy option, which requires a 10% down payment and a monthly payment of 1.528%, costs more in the long term but is more accessible as it removes the high up-front price.

It translates into R2,500 per month, with the option to buy the system after seven years for another 10% of the original cost.

You can also buy the system at any other point after the first eight months at the original buying price, less 1% per month for the period over which it was rented.

The rental agreement is attractive because it includes all maintenance tasks, usage optimisation, and 24/7 monitoring and support.

After they booked the installation, they received a list with the employee details, photos of the installation team, and their vehicle details for security purposes.

The installation team installed the complete system within a day, sticking to the plan that the assessor provided.

Before leaving, they showed us what each of the switches and breakers did, how everything worked and added us onto the monitoring app to track the system’s performance.

The system performs as promised. The household is saving a significant amount on its monthly electricity bill, which offsets the rent they pay for the solar installation.

Solar power installation