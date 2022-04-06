Renewable power bid window opens — more than 6 months late

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) opened its sixth bid window for private renewable energy more than six months after it was meant to happen.

Bid Window 6 (BW6) will see Independent Power Producers (IPPs) make their proposals for a further 2,600MW in renewable energy projects that will feed electricity into Eskom’s grid.

The department envisions procuring 1,600MW of onshore wind and 1,000MW of solar power and has set an 11 August 2022 deadline for bid submissions.

Its announcement comes after several delays.

The department initially said it aimed to open the bid window by 28 September 2021.

In October, it revised this date to “not later than the end of January 2022”. A notice on the DMRE’s IPP projects website later stated the window would open towards the end of March.

The DMRE has been blasted over the delay in procuring additional generating capacity, particularly considering that South Africa recorded its worst year of load-shedding in 2021.

Bid Window 7, which was set to open on 15 February 2022, has also been pushed back.

Last week, the DMRE confirmed it had postponed signing 2,000MW emergency power purchase agreements as part of South Africa’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

It is now expected to be completed by the end of April.

The RMIPPPP has been riddled with legal delays due to the involvement of Karpowership after it was accused of trying to circumvent environmental regulations in its bid to provide 1,200MW via its powerships.

Power utility Eskom also refused to sign long-term deals to procure power from the company, stating that it needed clarity on how the industry regulator would calculate the price of the liquified natural gas used to run the powerships’ turbines.

The South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) has welcomed the DMRE announcement of BW6, stating it would add vitally-needed power capacity to the country.

“This also adds impetus to the sector’s push for industrialisation, which relies on rolling procurement in order for the industry to attract the necessary market investment and reduce risk,” said SAWEA CEO Niveshen Govender.

The association said its industry depended on policy tones set by the government. Hence, it was grateful to the various government departments for implementing procurement-enabling policies over the last few years.

“Policy shifts indicate a clear direction in terms of plans to procure new generation capacity on an ongoing basis, in line with the energy roadmap, which sees 14.4GW of new wind power over the next decade,” the association said.

For context, Eskom currently procures wind energy from an installed capacity of around 2.6GW, including its own Sere Wind Farm.

Govender added that South Africa could harness the abundant potential of increasingly cost-competitive renewable energy to meet South Africa’s growing electricity demand and avoid a potential fossil-fuel lock-in.

He said this would have the additional benefit of attracting local and foreign investment.

“Furthermore, renewable technologies present potential for the creation of new industries, job creation and localisation across the value chain,” he stated.