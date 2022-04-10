Cable thieves in South Africa armed with AK-47s killing security guards

Johannesburg’s electricity distribution provider, City Power, has said copper cable thieves have become heavily armed and target security guards in quieter parts of the city.

Speaking to the City Press newspaper, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena explained that they were dealing with well organised criminal syndicates.

The power distributor said that most of Johannesburg’s power outages are related to cable theft.

Collateral damage such as substations exploding after cables are stolen cause lengthy outages and incalculable damage to local businesses.

According to City Power, 21 cable theft cases were reported between Monday and Thursday this week.

Last month it reported 140 such crimes.

At the end of March, ten robbers armed with AK–47s attacked Joburg’s Cydna substation.

They threatened security guards and stole 135 meters of copper cable worth approximately R121,500.

The following day, criminals hospitalised a City Power security guard with a head wound sustained during a shoot-out in Kya Sands.

Criminals shot dead two City Power guards in Carr Street, Newtown the following week.

Mangena told City Press that an underground copper cable stolen in Randpark Ridge on Wednesday was worth over R500,000.

On Thursday, law enforcement arrested a Kya Sands property owner when a copper cable worth R300,000 was found on his premises.

In January, police minister Bheki Cele revealed in a written response to parliamentary questions that relatively few people arrested for cable theft by a specialist team had been convicted.

A multidisciplinary task team established to fight cable theft had arrested 28 thieves since its inception in May 2020.

However, only three had been sentenced to jail time.

“Two accused were found guilty and both sentenced to three years imprisonment,” Cele stated.

A third had been found guilty, sentenced to 12 years of direct imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Cele said the task team targeted organised and opportunistic cable thieves.

He explained that syndicates target quantities that will return the most value, while opportunistic criminals target smaller amounts to satisfy their immediate needs.