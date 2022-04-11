Over 20,000MW down — Eskom fires load-shedding warning shot

Eskom has urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage as its generation system is severely constrained, and it might need to implement load-shedding at short notice.

The warning comes after four generation units suffered breakdowns on Monday, while the return to service of two other units had been delayed.

“Today, a generating unit each at Matla and Kriel power stations as well as two generating units at Camden Power Station experienced breakdowns,” Eskom said.

“Furthermore, a generating unit each at Tutuka and Matla power stations have been delayed from returning to service, contributing to the current shortage of capacity.”

Eskom said it was working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as soon as possible.

At the time of the announcement, Eskom had 15,514MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns and 4,984MW on planned maintenance.

Weather-related demand

In conjunction with inclement weather that has increased the electricity demand, Eskom’s grid has been put under severe pressure.

The utility urged South Africans to reduce electricity consumption to help avoid load-shedding.

It warned that load-shedding might need to be implemented at short notice to protect the national grid if the situation deteriorates further.

The utility added it was carefully monitoring emergency generation reserve levels, which were “adequate” to meet the country’s demand at the time of the announcement.

“This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the week,” Eskom said.

“We will communicate should there be any significant changes to the supply situation.”