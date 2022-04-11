Eskom announces immediate Stage 2 power cuts

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented immediately after unit 5 at Medupi power station tripped, taking 700MW of capacity with it.

“A full statement will be published in due course,” Eskom said.

The announcement of rotational power cuts comes after Eskom warned earlier today that its generation system was extremely constrained due to breakdowns on generating units at Matla and Kriel power stations, and two generating units at Camden power station.

“Furthermore, a generating unit each at Tutuka and Matla power stations have been delayed from returning to service, contributing to the current shortage of capacity,” Eskom said.

When Eskom made the announcement, breakdowns had claimed 15,514MW of available capacity while 4,984MW was unavailable due to planned maintenance.

The state-owned power utility warned that if the situation deteriorates further, as it now has, load-shedding could be needed at short notice.

“This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the week,” Eskom said.

