Eskom announces when Stage 2 load-shedding will end

Eskom has announced that it expects to end Stage 2 load-shedding at 05:00 on Tuesday.

This comes after the state-owned power utility announced that it had to immediately implement rotational power cuts on Monday after unit 5 at Medupi power station tripped, taking 700MW of generating capacity offline.

“This, together with four generation unit breakdowns earlier today, necessitated the implementation of load-shedding. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” the company stated.

“Due to a shortage of generation capacity, Eskom regrets to inform the public that Stage 2 load-shedding was implemented from 18:12 this evening in order to protect the national grid.”

Eskom said it is managing the emergency generation reserves to limit the stage of load-shedding.

“This overnight load-shedding will be used to replenish the dam level at the pump storage power stations in preparation for tomorrow,” it explained.

Eskom warned that the constrained supply would persist throughout the week.

It said that more load-shedding could likely be implemented should the generation capacity deteriorate further.

“Today one generating unit at Kriel Power Station, as well as two generating units at Camden Power Station experienced breakdowns,” said Eskom.

“Furthermore, a generating unit at Tutuka power station is delayed returning to service, contributing to the current shortage of capacity.”

Eskom reported that two generation units that broke down at Matla power station were returned to service this evening.

However, these will take some time to reach full generation output.

“We currently have 4,804MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,759MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.”