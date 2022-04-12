Load-shedding for Tuesday night — and expect more for the week

Eskom has announced stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 17:00 on Tuesday until 05:00 on Wednesday.

The power utility abruptly implemented load-shedding on Monday evening, beginning at 18:12 and lasting until 05:00 on Tuesday.

This followed a warning earlier in the day that its system was under severe strain following four generating units breaking down.

During the night, Eskom teams brought a unit back to service at the Medupi Power Station, but three generating units at the Camden Power Station tripped.

Due to a continued shortage of generation capacity on Tuesday, Eskom said load-shedding would again be required for this evening.

“We currently have 4,804MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,449MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns,” Eskom said.

More load-shedding likely

The utility also warned the constrained supply situation would persist throughout the week, with the likelihood that more load-shedding would be needed should the generation capacity deteriorate further.

Eskom said it was managing emergency generation reserves to limit the stage of load-shedding.

“The overnight load-shedding will be used to replenish the dam level at the pump storage power stations in preparation for the remainder of the week,” the utility said.

“Eskom would like to apologise for the implementation of load-shedding and would like to reiterate that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in order to protect the national grid.”

