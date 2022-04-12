Worst-case scenario for Eskom blackouts this winter

Eskom’s National Control Manager, Gavin Hurford, indicated that South Africa could see up to 100 days of rotational power cuts over the winter period in the worst-case scenario.

During an Eskom Media briefing held on Tuesday, 12 April 2022, Hurford pointed out that it is difficult to make such predictions.

However, he said there is a high risk of load-shedding over the winter period.

Hurford said that Eskom bases its predictions on certain unplanned outage thresholds. It is on these thresholds that the 100-day worst-case scenario is based.

The state-owned power utility announced that load-shedding would return at 17:00 on Tuesday after being suspended at 05:00.

Eskom said the risk of continued load-shedding remains high for the rest of the week, but it expects some relief before the Easter weekend as generation units come back online.

Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter said the heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal had exacerbated system outages, resulting in the latest bout of load-shedding.

“The outlook, therefore, is that we will face generation constraints going forward. We have therefore welcomed the latest announcement from the Department of Energy to procure more energy capacity.”

On Wednesday, 6 April 2022, the Department of Energy opened the sixth window for private renewable energy bidders.

De Ruyter explained that as a result, from late 2023, the country would start seeing additional capacity added to the grid. This would alleviate some of the pressure on the power utility.

He added that, as always, Eskom would scale down its planned outages as winter approaches to reduce the risk of rolling blackouts over the period.

In the past, the generation units have also performed better during the colder winter months.

Therefore, according to de Rutyer, the outlook for winter is not “entirely dire”. However, as mentioned by Hurford, the worst-case scenario could present a pretty grim situation over winter.

Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding at short notice on Monday, 11 April 2022, after unit 5 at Medupi power station tripped, taking 700MW of capacity off of the grid.

The unit was returned to service by the time load-shedding was suspended on Tuesday morning.

Two generating units that broke down at Matla power station were returned to service on Monday evening.

