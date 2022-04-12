Eskom extends Stage 2 power cuts

Eskom announced on Tuesday evening that it will implement Stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 17:00 and running until 05:00 the following morning.

It expects to suspend load-shedding at 05:00 on Friday morning.

The current schedule is as follows:

17:00 Tuesday, 12 April — 05:00 Wednesday, 13 April

17:00 Wednesday, 13 April — 05:00 Thursday, 14 April

17:00 Thursday 14 April — 05:00 Friday, 15 April

“The extension of loadshedding is caused by the shortage of generation capacity and continued delays in returning to service four generating units at Camden Power Station and two generating units at Tutuka Power Station,” Eskom stated.

“Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these units to service as possible.”

The state-owned power utility reported that a single unit that had tripped at Lethabo Power Station this morning returned to service this evening.

However, this unit will take some time to reach full production.

Eskom warned that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further load-shedding.

It reported that 4,804MW of capacity was offline due to maintenance, while breakdowns caused another 15,300MW to be unavailable.

“We are managing the emergency generation reserves to limit the stage of load-shedding,” Eskom said.

“The overnight load-shedding will be used to replenish the dam levels at the pump storage power stations.”