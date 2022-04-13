Eskom has announced that it is implementing continuous Stage 2 load-shedding for the rest of the week.

It expects load-shedding to run until 05:00 on Friday morning.

“The extension of load-shedding is caused by the failure of additional units and the continued shortage of generation capacity due to delays in returning to service three generating units at Camden Power Station and two generating units at Tutuka Power Station.”

Overnight a generation unit each at Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power stations failed, while 240MW of power imports from Mozambique were interrupted, exacerbating the supply constraints.

Three generation units were returned to service at Matla, Grootvlei and Camden power stations.

Eskom has 5,379MW of capacity on maintenance, while another 14,827MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“The extension of the load-shedding is required to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves in an attempt to limit the stage of load-shedding,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further load-shedding.”

South Africa’s latest rotational power cuts began on Monday, 11 April, when Eskom implemented Stage 2 load-shedding at short notice.

It had warned earlier in the day that its generation system was constrained due to generating unit breakdowns and urged the public to reduce their electricity usage.

Monday’s load-shedding ran from 18:12 until 05:00 on Tuesday morning.

Yesterday morning, the power utility announced that further load-shedding would be needed from 17:00 on Tuesday to 05:00 on Wednesday.

This was later extended to 12 hours of load-shedding overnight every day until Friday morning.

However, load-shedding was not suspended on Wednesday morning as promised, and Eskom soon announced continuous power cuts would be needed until Friday.

Eskom national control manager Gavin Hurford said South Africa could see up to 100 days of rotational power cuts over winter in the worst-case scenario.