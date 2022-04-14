Expect Eskom power cuts next week

Eskom said it is on track to suspend load-shedding at 05:00 on Friday.

This is due to lower expected demand over Easter weekend.

However, as demand returns next week, there is a possibility that load-shedding will need to be implemented again.

“Over the past 24 hours, a unit each at the Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped,” Eskom reported.

“The Kusile unit has returned to service this morning, together with one of the previously delayed Camden power station units.”

Eskom said it would undertake opportunity maintenance during the low-demand weekend to address some risks on running units.

“During the weekend, Eskom will release some water into the river system from the Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme in order to relieve the capacity constraints that have been created by the heavy rains,” the state-owned power utility said.

“This will be done in a responsible manner in collaboration with the authorities.”

Eskom has 6,042MW capacity unavailable due to planned maintenance, while 14,471MW is broken down.

“Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further load-shedding,” the power utility warned.

“We, therefore, request the public to continue using electricity sparingly, particularly over the long weekend, to assist in replenishing the emergency generation reserves in anticipation of the coming week.”