Eskom has announced Stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Wednesday.

This is due to generation unit losses and delayed return-to-service of generators at power plants.

The state-owned power utility reported the loss of four generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha, and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours.

This was exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei, and Tutuka.

These outages, unfortunately, necessitated the implementation of load-shedding, said Eskom.

“The power system continues to be fragile, and Eskom is forced to implement load-shedding to manage and replenish emergency generation reserves, on which it has been relying to supply electricity this week,” it said.

Eskom reported that a generation unit each at Camden, Komati and Arnot power stations returned to service since Friday afternoon.

Due to planned maintenance, it currently has 5,474MW capacity offline, while 17,018MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“The power system remains unpredictable, and Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load-shedding.

“We, therefore, request the public to continue using electricity sparingly, as we strive to return units to service.”

Now read: Eskom power cuts slowly choking South Africa