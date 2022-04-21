Eskom Stage 3 load-shedding update

Update: Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 from 22:00 on Thursday, and will continue until Friday evening.

Eskom has made further in-roads in recovering generation capacity, and it expects to drop load-shedding from Stage 3 to Stage 2 after the evening peak on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

This is according to the power utility’s CEO, André de Ruyter, who added that Eskom hopes to lift load-shedding entirely after the evening peak on Friday, 22 April 2022.

He also said that Eskom does not expect to implement load-shedding next week, but this depends on the grid’s performance.

With current outages totalling 19,475MW — of which 5,172MW is planned and 14,303MW unplanned — Eskom expects to be 1,989MW short of this evening’s peak demand.

According to De Ruyter, the shortfall still necessitates that Stage 3 load-shedding remains until after the peak.

The power utility has managed to return five units to the grid since its update on Wednesday, 20 April 2022, with Majuba unit 3 coming online earlier than expected.

De Ruyter added that Eskom would continue to work to bring more units online over the next two days.

Eskom’s generation division general manager, Rhulani Mathebula, said that the power utility expected some challenges this weekend due to forecasted rains.

However, he added that Eskom had mobilised teams at various power stations to manage the threat of high rainfall.