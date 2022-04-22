Let there be light — Eskom lifting load-shedding tonight

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load-shedding at 22:00 on Friday, 22 April 2022.

The power utility’s announcement follows the return-to-service of several generation units earlier in the week. Eskom expects to return an additional nine units to the grid over the weekend.

It is still urging South Africa to use electricity sparingly next week as the grid remains under pressure.

“Eskom would like to again caution that even with the return to service of these units, the power system remains severely constrained and volatile,” it said in a statement.

“During next week we anticipate to continue relying on the use of emergency reserves to meet demand.”

Notably, Eskom decided to suspend load-shedding despite total outages having increased by 790MW since Thursday.

Eskom said its current outages sit at 20,265MW — of which 5,353MW are planned maintenance and 14,912MW breakdowns.

This is likely due to the lower demand expected over the weekend. Eskom said it would use the opportunity to replenish its emergency reserves.

The power utility apologised for having to implement load-shedding and said it would inform the public of any significant developments.