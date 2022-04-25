Total Eskom blackout danger — insurance companies calculating the costs

The state of Eskom’s generation fleet has insurers worried about a potential total blackout. However, there are several short-term solutions government can implement swiftly to bring the utility back from the brink.

That is according to EE Business Intelligence energy expert Chris Yelland, who argues that Eskom could get significant additional generation capacity onto its grid within two years with solutions that don’t require a lot of effort.

Yelland recently stated that Eskom’s load-shedding outlook made him anxious. Last week half of Eskom’s generating fleet was broken down, and half of its remaining capacity was “at-risk”.

“If 50% of the coal fleet is unavailable for duty and a further 25% is considered to be ‘at risk’, then perhaps a national blackout is no longer just a distant theoretical possibility but a more distinct scenario that needs to be considered?” Yelland said.

Eskom’s latest 52-week load-shedding outlook showed a likely risk scenario of a shortfall in supply of 2,001MW or more for 48 out of 52 weeks, a sign of severe load-shedding in the coming months.

Yelland has echoed the sentiments of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, who recently admitted the fleet would never relive its “glory days”.

There is simply no way to bring the existing coal fleet back up to a satisfactory level of performance, which means new generation must be sought elsewhere.

“At the moment, Eskom can’t deliver because it doesn’t have enough available generation capacity,” Yelland said.

“You could relieve Eskom of this burden, so it’s not always running at the edge of load-shedding, or over the edge.”

Yelland believes the first port of call should be avoiding corruption and drawn-out legal obstacles that typically stem from procurement processes.

One of the clearest examples of this is the risk mitigation IPP procurement programme (RMIPPPP), which has suffered substantial delays and is likely to see less than half of its intended 2,000MW of generation capacity come online on time.

The primary reason for the delay is the involvement of Turkish power ship company Karpowership, which was chosen as the preferred bidder to provide 1,200MW of the capacity by the end of 2022.

But various legal challenges from rival companies, environmental approval hangups, and concerns over the cost of the gas powering the ships meant no official agreements had been concluded.

Based on the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) of 2019, 2,600MW in renewable generation and 513MW of battery storage were also set to come online this year, along with another 2,600MW of renewables and 750M of coal power in 2023.

But agreements on these procurements have also not been signed.

Instead of acquiring more generation capacity through these laborious approaches, Yelland says the government should enact the necessary legislation to make it easier for independent power producers (IPPs) to feed electricity into the grid.

That will mean less work and spending by the government. It should also cost consumers less.

Yelland told Afrikaans newspaper Rapport that if South Africa prioritised the private sector’s role in saving the grid from total collapse, 10,000MW of wind and solar power and 5,000MW of battery storage could be available within two years.

That would mean the end of load-shedding.

Yelland also pointed to six simple things De Ruyter has recommended the government do to help the utility combat load-shedding quickly.

1. Buy more power from existing IPPs

An additional 200MW could be added to the grid from current IPPs if the energy department amended delivery contracts.

2. Upgrade grid to solve IPP bottleneck

Upgrading the national grid’s connections to allow more IPP capacity could add another 200MW to 300MW from existing producers.

3. Let Eskom buy power from small-scale generators

Eskom’s board has approved a “standard offer” to let small generators supply Eskom on three-year contracts. The proposal is awaiting support from Nersa.

4. Revamp private project registration with Nersa

Although private power producers can now generate up to 100MW without a licence, they must still register with Nersa, a protracted process that could take years to complete.

5. Exempt Eskom from specific Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) requirements

Eskom is at the mercy of middlemen that facilitate tenders for spare parts and equipment for maintenance. Exempting the utility from specific provisions of the PFMA would make this process easier and cheaper.

6. Treasury must compensate Eskom for lost revenue from municipalities

Municipalities owe Eskom billions, which has resulted in a shortfall of cash for maintenance. Financial relief could enable Eskom to do more critical maintenance on power plants.

