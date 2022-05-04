City Power’s fight against cable crime — R100 million spent in a year

City Power is intensifying its security deployments at cable theft hotspots across Johannesburg as incidents are increasing at an alarming rate.

The power utility is also looking to implement new technologies when laying cables, better security systems, and move away from copper cabling in fuses.

This is according to City of Johannesburg mayoral committee member Michael Sun, who told 702 that the utility had already spent around R100 million protecting its infrastructure in the space of one year.

“We now have to intensify security deployment over hotspots where City Power has substations and cable networks,” Sun said.

“Alone in one year, City Power spent about R100 million on security deployment.”

Sun explained that City Power is working with private security contractors, the South African Police Service, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, and community policing forums to ramp up its deployments.

“In the short term, we have also been installing CCTV cameras and alarm systems at these hotspots to ensure that we have a better security detail around this vulnerable infrastructure,” Sun added.

He also said City Power is looking at newer cable-laying approaches to deter cable theft in Johannesburg.

“We are looking at new technology where it will assist us to curb cable theft. When new cables are laid, they are vulnerable to being dug up again,” Sun stated.

“There will be engagement with service providers to ensure that we have some kind of composite material put over these newly laid cables so that it is difficult for cable thieves to get to them.”

City Power is also looking at moving away from copper cables. Using fuses as an example, Sun said that the entity was replacing copper cabling with aluminium.

“We obviously try and test what will be most effective in deterring those cable thieves, but it seems that whatever conductive metal we use, there is always a market,” he said.

Sun explained that these efforts are necessary as cable theft and vandalism incidents are on the rise.

“We are seeing a very alarming increase in vandalism, theft, and robbery of our cables [and] our fuses,” he said.

Sun provided an example of one particular incident that resulted in the residents of Eldorado Park being without power for days.

“The Eldorado Park substation burnt down on the 14th of April, and it has taken City Power days and millions of rands to restore,” he said.

“What is more concerning [is], whilst the substation has burnt down, and City Power is working to restore it, we have criminal syndicates stealing cables and fuses left, right, and centre.”

“In fact, over 20km of cables were stolen, and 170 fuses were being removed from many substations and switch stations,” Sun added.

He also said that City Power electricians and technicians were also becoming targets.

“The latest incident that happened [Monday] night, for instance, one of the residents pointed a firearm at one of our technicians. Police are working on an imminent arrest.”

