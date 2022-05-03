Eskom announces week of power cuts

Eskom has announced Stage 2 load-shedding, starting from 17:00 on Tuesday, 3 May until 05:00 on Monday, 9 May 2022.

“This load-shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators,” the state-owned power utility stated.

“Eskom will continue to monitor the system and implement any changes as required.”

Since yesterday, a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot and two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns.

Further, delays in returning generators to service at Arnot, Kendal, and three units at Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints.

“Eskom expects to return as many of these units to service as possible over the next few days,” it said.

“We also expect to rely on the use of emergency generating reserves to limit the stage of load-shedding during this period.”

Eskom says it has 3,875MW capacity offline for planned maintenance, while another 15,067MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom would again like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore request the public to continue using electricity sparingly to reduce the occurrence of load-shedding.”

