Eskom reduces power cuts for the weekend

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be dropped to Stage 1 at 22:00 on Friday, 6 May 2022, and it will remain until 05:00 on Monday, 9 May.

“While the return to service of generatıon units has been rather slow, it is possible to reduce the stage of load-shedding during the weekend,” the state-owned power utility said.

Eskom said it had returned several units to service since Thursday morning, but several other power plants have suffered breakdowns.

“Since yesterday morning, a generation unit each at Matla, Hendrina, and Arnot power stations have returned to service. At the same time, however, a generation unit at Kendal, Kusile, and Matimba power stations were either taken offline or tripped,” it said.

“We currently have 4,323MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,985MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” it added.

The power utility announced a week of Stage 2 power cuts on Tuesday, 3 May, predicting that it would persist from 17:00 the same day until 05:00 on Monday, 9 May.

“Eskom expects to rely on the use of emergency generating reserves to supplement available supply and to limit the stage of load-shedding during this period,” it stated.

Eskom asked that the public continue to use electricity sparingly to prevent further power cuts.