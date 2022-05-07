Eskom suspends load-shedding early

Eskom will suspend load-shedding at noon on Saturday because its generation capacity has recovered sufficiently.

It had previously said that load-shedding would continue at level 1 until 05:00 on Monday.

The national energy provider explained that generation units at its Matla, Majuba, Grootvlei, Kendal, and Kusile power stations have returned to service, and units at the Matimba and Arnot power stations are expected to return to service later today.

“The emergency reserves have been adequately replenished and are available to support the system next week,” Eskom added.

It said that South Africans should continue to use electricity sparingly as the onset of winter has increased the power demand.

“Eskom would again like to thank the people of South Africa for their patience and support during this period of load-shedding,” said Eskom.

“We remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.”

#POWERALERT1 Loadshedding will be suspended at 12:00 as generation capacity sufficiently recovers pic.twitter.com/SBmLSEbhCX — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 7, 2022

