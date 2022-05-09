Eskom has warned the South African public that, with the power system severely constrained during the evening peaks, load-shedding is likely should there be further unit breakdowns.

Currently, the power utility has 3,049MW offline on planned maintenance and 14,985MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns.

“While the power system has recovered sufficiently to fully meet the demand during the day, Eskom would like to caution the public that load-shedding might be required at short notice during the evening peaks should there be further breakdowns in currently available capacity,” Eskom said.

The power utility added that it expects to return a generation unit each at the Kusile and Kendal power stations before the evening peak on Monday, 9 May 2022.

#POWERALERT1 The power system will be severely constrained during evening peaks, with the possibility of loadshedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns

“Should any of these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of load-shedding at short notice,” the power utility stated.

It said the power system is constrained due to the delayed return to service of power generation units at Matimba, Lethabo, Hendrina, and Tutuka power stations.

Eskom once again urged all South Africans to use electricity sparingly from 05:00 — 09:00 and 16:00 — 22:00 as demand increases substantially at these times in winter.