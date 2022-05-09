Eskom’s head of generation resigns

Eskom chief generation officer Phillip Dukashe has resigned to leave Eskom at the end of May.

Rhulani Mathebula will act as generation executive following his departure while recruitment begins.

“It is with regret that Eskom announces the resignation of Phillip Dukashe, Group Executive for Generation,” the power utility said.

“In his resignation letter and discussions with Eskom executives, Mr Dukashe has cited the critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities.”

Eskom said that Dukashe leaves behind a competent team to ensure the sustainability of the generation division.

“Rhulani is a seasoned Power Station General Manager and had acted as Group Executive Generation prior to Phillip’s appointment,” Eskom stated.

“We salute Phillip for his rich legacy of selfless leadership, integrity and excellence in serving Eskom and the country for the past 26 years and for always standing up and doing what is right and honourable.”

“Phillip’s vast institutional knowledge, cross-functional skills and sound executive leadership experience created the much-needed stability in the Generation division during his tenure and achieved some significant strides in helping to turn around Generation’s poor performance since his permanent appointment into the position from April 2021.”