Eskom load-shedding for Monday

Eskom has announced Stage 2 load-shedding on Monday from 17:00 to 22:00.

The power utility said this is because the power system is severely constrained after a generation unit each at Kriel, Grootvlei and Majuba power stations tripped this afternoon.

“A unit each at Hendrina and Kendal power stations returned to service,” Eskom announced. However, this is not enough to stave off the implementation of load-shedding during the evening peak tonight.

The load-shedding comes after Eskom warned it might have to implement rotational power cuts at short notice during evening peaks if it suffered further generating unit breakdowns.

Eskom said it expected to return a generation unit each at the Kusile and Kendal power stations before the evening peak on Monday, 9 May 2022.

“Should any of these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of load-shedding at short notice,” the power utility stated.

The return to service of the Kusile unit was delayed, in addition to units at Matimba, Lethabo, Hendrina, and Tutuka power stations.

Two units at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power station were delayed.

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to a constrained system, particularly during the morning and evening peaks, throughout the winter,” Eskom earned.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially between 05:00 and 09:00 in the mornings, and 16:00–22:00 in the evenings.”

Eskom reported that 3,049MW capacity was offline on planned maintenance, while another 15,943MW was unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom also announced today that its generation chief Phillip Dukashe has resigned.

“In his resignation letter and discussions with Eskom executives, Mr Dukashe has cited the critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities,” the power utility stated.

Rhulani Mathebula will act as generation executive while Eskom begins recruiting someone to fill the role.