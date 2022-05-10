Back in Black — no AC or DC for Eskom tonight

Eskom has announced that it will implement load-shedding between 17:00 and 22:00 on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

The power utility also said that further breakdowns could result in it having to increase the level of rotational power cuts to higher stages.

“Since yesterday evening, a unit at each Arnot, Grootvlei and Matla power stations either tripped or were taken offline for repairs,” Eskom said in a statement.

It added that at the same time, two units were returned to service and the power utility expects a power unit at both the Kusile and Arnot power stations to return this afternoon.

Currently, the power utility has 3,049MW out on planned maintenance and another 15,762MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom hinted that the implementation of load-shedding during the evening peak could become a common occurrence.

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to severe capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks,” it said.

“Unfortunately, this would generally require the implementation of load-shedding during the evening peaks.”

The power utility urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly during the periods from 05:00 to 09:00 and 16:00 to 22:00.