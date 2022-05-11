You merely adopted the dark — I was born in it, moulded by it

Eskom has announced it will implement load-shedding in the evening for the third time this week, due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented between 17:00 and 22:00 on Wednesday.

The power utility said the power cuts were necessary due to the loss of three generation units at its power stations during the day.

“We currently have 2,329MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,988MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

Two of Eskom’s generation units — one at Hendrina Power Station and one at Matimba Power Station — were taken offline for repairs. One generation unit at Arnot Power Station was returned to service.

A generation unit each at Kusile and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service on Wednesday afternoon.

General evening load-shedding

Eskom again said that load-shedding would be generally required during evening peaks due to the colder weather.

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks,” the utility stated.

It urged South Africans to use electricity sparing between the peak hours of 05:00 to 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 to 22:00 in the evenings.

“Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes to the power system,” it adde.d

