A glimmer of hope for power cuts in South Africa — Eskom bringing back big units

Eskom says it plans to bring 2,500MW of generation capacity back onto the power grid before the end of June 2022, radically reducing the strain on the system and the risk of load-shedding during the winter.

During the utility’s latest State of the System update on Wednesday, it revealed that two units at its Kusile coal-fired power station and one at the Koeberg nuclear power station would return to service in the next few weeks.

It took down one of the Kusile units to modify and correct design defects, while the other required repairs to its Flue Gas Desulphurisation technology.

These two coal-powered units will add a combined 1,600MW of generation capacity.

Koeberg Unit 2 was taken down in January 2022 for routine refuelling and long-term operation activities in preparation for the replacement of its steam generators. That left Eskom with only half the usual capacity that the nuclear power station typically provides.

The Koeberg unit’s return will add another 920MW of generating capacity to the grid.

Eskom said the additional 2,500MW would “significantly ease the demand pressure” in time for the high winter demand.

For reference, their capacity is equivalent to around two and a half stages of load-shedding.

Eskom said it had made significant progress at Kusile and its other troubled coal-fired power station, Medupi, which are more than eight years behind schedule.

At Kusile Power Station, Unit 4 achieved full load of 800MW on 11 January 2022 and accomplished the 30-day reliability run on 27 April.

That unit was first synchronised to the national grid on 23 December 2021 and is currently undergoing testing with commercial operation on course for July 2022.

At Medupi, Eskom has also carried out modification and correction of significant design defects on the boiler plant, resulting in substantial performance improvements to help limit the implementation of load-shedding.

“Medupi’s energy availability factor rose to 67% by the end of April 2022, up from 46% in April 2020, before the modification,” Eskom stated.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said each of the six units at the station had to be switched off for 75 days to complete the work.

“This will indeed prove to be a worthy sacrifice for the people of South Africa, who have had to endure long hours of load-shedding in order for Eskom to correct these poor designs,” said Oberholzer.

The utility will have to continue without the 720MW Medupi Unit 4 for more than two years following the explosion of its generator in August 2021.

Eskom added that technical corrections to the design defects of the first two units of the Kusile power station have also been successfully concluded.

“Corrections to the design defects on Unit 3 are currently underway,” the utility said.

Eskom said once the corrections have been made, it expects Medupi and Kusile to form the backbone of an evolving and greener power system that will be able to take South Africa into a more sustainable and dynamic energy industry.

The utility added it had implemented long-term solutions to address coal stock challenges which have long been a contributing factor to poor plant performance.

“Coal stock levels are healthy with average of 38 days’ worth, excluding Medupi and Kusile. Coal stocks jump to an average 77 days’ worth of stock when those two are included.”