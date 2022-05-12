The Dark Night Rises

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load-shedding again between 17:00 and 22:00 on Thursday, 12 May 2022.

It will be the fourth time that the power utility has had to implement evening load-shedding this week.

“A shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak will require the implementation of Stage 2 load-shedding from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight,” Eskom said.

It attributed part of the shortage to a unit at Lethabo Power Station being taken offline for repairs on Wednesday evening.

“We currently have 2,379MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,365MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” the power utility said.

It expects a generation unit each at the Matimba and Tutuka power stations to return to service on Thursday afternoon.

Eskom said it was likely that evening load-shedding would have to be implemented regularly throughout winter to reduce strain on the power grid due to higher peak demands.

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand, and this will lead to capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks,” Eskom said.

It urged South Africans to use electricity sparing between the peak hours of 05:00 to 09:00 and 16:00 to 22:00 to reduce their demand on the system.

Eskom also said it would promptly communicate any significant changes to the power system.

