You’re not afraid of the dark, are you?

Eskom will implement load-shedding from 17:00 to 22:00 on Friday, capping off a whole work week of evening load-shedding.

The utility said a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak would again require the implementation of stage 2 rotational power cuts.

The state-owned power utility said it had 2,094MW on planned maintenance, while 16,305MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom had returned a generating unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matimba Power stations to service since yesterday.

However, the additional generation was insufficient as units at the Kriel, Kusile, Majuba, Camden, and Matla power stations either tripped or were taken offline for repairs.

“Several generating units are expected to return to service starting this afternoon and through the weekend,” Eskom said.

“One generation unit at Kusile Power Station is expected to return to service this afternoon,” it added.

Eskom said it would continue to closely monitor the system to determine whether it would have to adjust the stage of load-shedding.

The utility again explained that winter has increased demand on the grid, leading to capacity constraints during the evening and morning peaks.