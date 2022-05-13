Load-shedding reduced to stage 1 — power cuts unlikely over the weekend

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 1 load-shedding instead of stage 2 on Friday evening and provided a positive outlook for the rest of the weekend.

Since the previous update just after noon on Friday, the utility said its teams had returned generating units to service at Kusile and Majuba power stations.

Eskom also took a unit each at the Camden and Kriel power stations offline for repairs.

The net impact was a reduction in unplanned outages from 16,305MW to 15,997MW later in the afternoon. Planned outages remained at 2,094MW of capacity.

Stage 1 will now be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00.

Eskom also said there was a low probability of load-shedding being implemented during the weekend, barring any significant breakdowns.

It expected more generating units to return to service over the weekend, but appealed to South Africans to limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing their electricity usage.

