Eskom load-shedding for Saturday evening — with more likely next week

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load-shedding from 17:00 until 22:00 on Saturday, 14 May 2022.

The power utility attributed its decision to the loss of six generation units at five different power stations since yesterday evening. It added that further load-shedding is likely to be repeated at the same time throughout next week.

“Due to a further loss of generating capacity, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 17:00 — 22:00 tonight,” Eskom said.

“Load-shedding is likely to be repeated at the same time throughout the week.”

The power utility said that it had a total of 20,199MW of generating capacity unavailable due to two unit breakdowns at Lethabo, and one at each Amot, Majuba, Hendrina, and Kusile.

“We currently have 2,389MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,810MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

“Since yesterday evening, breakdowns occurred on a unit each at Amot, Majuba, Hendrina, Kusile power stations and two units at Lethabo Power Station.”

“A delay in returning 650MW due to planned maintenance at Cahora Bassa in Mozambique has further contributed to the shortage of capacity,” it added.

Eskom urges all South Africans to switch off non-essential appliances and reduce their electricity usage during periods of peak power demand.

“We, therefore, urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially between 05:00 — 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 — 22:00 in the evenings,” it said.

The power utility said it would continue to monitor the power system and communicate any changes to the public.