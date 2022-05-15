Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load-shedding from 17:00 to 22:00 on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

The power utility said it would up the level of power cuts to Stage 3 at the same times on Monday and Tuesday.

“Due to a continued loss of generating capacity, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 17:00 — 22:00 tonight, and Stage 3 will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday evening,” it said.

After that, load-shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 for the remainder of the week.

Eskom currently has 19,734MW unavailable due to planned maintenance and breakdowns, despite it having returned two units to the grid on Sunday.

“A generating unit each at Hendrina and Majuba power stations returned to service today,” it said.

“We currently have 2,094MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,640MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom continues to urge South Africans to use electricity, particularly during periods of peak power demand.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially between 05:00 — 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 — 22:00 in the evenings,” it said.

The power utility will communicate significant changes to the power system as they arise.