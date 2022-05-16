Eskom increases load-shedding stage for Monday night

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will increase to Stage 4 on Monday night.

The power utility previously announced that rotational power cuts would be implemented at Stage 3 between 17:00 and 22:00 on Monday and Tuesday — 16–17 May.

The increase in load-shedding stage is due to a further loss of generating capacity.

“Unit 2 of the Kusile Power Station tripped earlier this afternoon, taking 720MW of generating capacity with it,” Eskom stated.

“While this unit has since returned to service, it will slowly load up to full capacity during the night.”

Eskom said this added loss of capacity requires it to increase load-shedding and that it would continue to closely monitor the system,.

“This morning a generating unit at Hendrina, Tutuka and Kriel power stations were returned to service while a unit each at Arnot Power Station was taken offline for repairs,” Eskom said.

“We currently have 1,904MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,255MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”