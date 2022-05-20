Eskom extends power cuts for Saturday and Sunday

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 power cuts on Saturday and Sunday will start at 08:00. Load-shedding is still scheduled to be suspended at 22:00 every evening.

“This is done to preserve the current diesel stocks and an attempt to contain the amount of load-shedding,” the state-owned power utility said.

Eskom said it expects a ship containing diesel supplies to berth on Monday and offload its cargo through Tuesday.

If the current burn rate persists, diesel would be depleted ahead of the ship offloading.

“While a single unit at the Duvha Power Station tripped this afternoon, a generating unit each at Tutuka and Medupi power stations have been returned to service,” Eskom stated.

“Three generation units are expected to service tomorrow. This, however, will not be sufficient to meet the higher demand during the cold front over the weekend.”

Eskom has 3,405MW of capacity on planned maintenance, while another 15,481 MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

The power utility asked South Africans to use electricity sparingly, especially during peak morning and evening periods, and switch off all non-essential items to help limit the impact of load-shedding.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.”