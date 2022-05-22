Eskom announces evening load-shedding throughout this week

22 May 2022

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load-shedding from 17:00 until 22:00 throughout the week.

“While there may be instances where load-shedding might need to be implemented outside of these hours, as far as possible Eskom will endeavour to limit the implementation of load-shedding to the evening peak in order to limit the impact of the capacity shortage on the public,” Eskom said in a tweet.

Eskom said that it will communicate any changes it makes to this schedule accordingly.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” said Eskom.

It added that it currently has 3,028MW capacity unavailable due to planned maintenance, and a further 14,992MW is not available because of breakdowns.

