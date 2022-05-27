Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames believes the key to solving the power utility’s problems lies in the expertise of skilled South Africans, many of whom now work overseas.

Dames, who currently serves as African Rainbow Energy & Power CEO, started his career at Eskom as a graduate in training at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in 1987, where he later became a nuclear physicist.

He would go on to serve in numerous managerial and executive posts before being appointed as Eskom CEO in July 2010, a position held until March 2014.

Dames left Eskom citing “personal reasons”, although reports speculated that he grew tired of ongoing interference in Eskom operations by then public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba. Gigaba was later implicated in the Gupta family’s state capture escapades.

Dames is currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he spoke to The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

Dames agreed the current Eskom situation was a state of emergency and said South African energy expertise could undoubtedly fix the utility.

However, these skilled individuals were now scattered all over the world.

“You have to bring the skills…and there are people that have done it and can do it, and they are all South African. I am sure they are prepared to do it,” Dames said.

“People leave no company. They leave people. They work for people.”

“I’ve given the list. They are all over the world. They are doing exactly what they had done in South Africa in other parts of the world,” Dames stated.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer has repeatedly decried the utility’s loss of skilled workers.

In October 2021, he said he was “absolutely horrified” by the number of experienced staff the utility had lost at its Koeberg nuclear power station.

What was particularly alarming to Oberholzer was that many were willing to resign before securing alternative employment.

Nonetheless, they would get opportunities to go to Europe or the Middle East, where there was demand for their skills.

Five months after Oberholzer’s comments, Koeberg’s refurbishment programme suffered a significant setback when it emerged Eskom had not made adequate preparations for the maintenance.

Eskom effectively took one of its major generating units offline for several months for no reason.

Energy expert Andrew Kenny labelled the blunder as disgraceful and “unbelievably incompetent”.

According to a February report from Sunday newspaper Rapport, Eskom engineers and technical staff were leaving the utility because of affirmative action, cadre deployment, nepotism, few career prospects, and a toxic work environment.

But the loss of staff stretches much further back, with trade union Solidarity sending the first warning shot in 2008 after more than 300 engineers and artisans left the utility within a year.

Look beyond South Africa’s borders

Dames said it was essential that South Africa invested in expanding its grid and proposed that the country looks beyond its borders to meet its energy needs.

“If you can interconnect more of Southern Africa and you unleash the gas and some of the hydro and build an integrated network, you can, to a great extent, deal with the [region’s] energy needs,” Dames stated.

He emphasised that Eskom had to optimise the performance of its current fleet of coal power stations and decommission those which were proving to be problematic to maintain.

Dames’ advice echoes that of energy analyst Mike Rossouw, who believes Eskom should shut down unreliable plants and free up staff to work on better-performing power stations.

According to Dames, this would also help Eskom address security problems, likely referencing a spate of sabotage incidents the utility has suffered.

Dames said nuclear was too expensive for South Africa, and that wind and solar energy were the country’s best bet in the short term.

Now read: What would happen if Eskom stops exporting power