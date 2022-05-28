Eskom gives weekend load-shedding update

Eskom has announced it will reduce load-shedding for Saturday evening from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

“Due to a continued shortage of generation capacity, Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented at 17:00 until 22:00 this afternoon,” Eskom stated.

Stage 1 load-shedding will again be in effect on Sunday at the same time.

Eskom said on Saturday morning it had 15,943MW of generation capacity unavailable due to breakdowns, and a further 4,279MW out on planned maintenance.

“Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks,” the utility said.

Eskom appealed to South Africans to limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing electricity usage during peak demand periods in the mornings and evenings.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” the utility stated.

It apologised for the implementation of load-shedding and said it was working around the clock to as many units to service as possible.