Eskom brings back over 2,000MW and suspends load-shedding

Eskom has announced it will not implement load-shedding on Sunday evening as it has seen a marginal recovery in generation capacity.

In a statement around noon on Sunday, the utility said planned maintenance was at 4,331MW of capacity, slightly higher than the 4,279MW on Saturday morning.

At that time, Eskom had reduced evening load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 1 and initially said it would be required for Sunday evening too.

However, it has since managed to bring back 2,000MW of generating capacity, resulting in unplanned outages dropping from 13,805MW to 15,943MW.

Eskom warned that the elevated risk of load-shedding would remain in the coming weeks as a shortage of generation capacity will persist.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. ”

Cause of recovery unknown

The significant recovery could be due to the return to service of some units that Eskom had previously mentioned were expected to be back online before the end of May.

On 11 May 2022, the utility said the return of two Kusile coal-fired units and Koeberg nuclear Unit 2 could bring back as much as 2,500MW to the grid.

Eskom said the recovery of these units would “significantly ease the demand pressure”.

At the time of writing, Esko had not elaborated on which power plants had returned units to service.