Eskom resuming load-shedding on Monday

Eskom will resume stage 2 load-shedding on Monday evening due to a loss in generating capacity.

As has been the case in recent days, the rotational power cuts will be implemented between 17:00 and 22:00.

The utility said the load-shedding was necessary due to generating units at the Majuba and Medupi coal-fired power stations breaking down.

“We currently have 2,246MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,847MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

The unplanned outages were around 2,000MW more than on Sunday, when Eskom suspended its regular evening load-shedding.

The utility did not provide an outlook for the rest of the week, but said it expects to return three generating units by Monday evening. These will be ramped up through the night.

Eskom has already exceeded the amount of load-shedding it previously estimated it would have to implement during the winter.

Should load-shedding again be implemented on Tuesday evening, there would be power cuts on 28 out of the 31 days of May 2022.

That compares with 22 which Eskom had initially anticipated.

It also had to implement stage 4 load-shedding for a brief period during the month, despite only expecting up to stage 3 load-shedding would be necessary.