Eskom issues load-shedding warning â€” nearly 20,000 MW offline

Eskom issued a load-shedding warning on Monday, 20 June 2022, saying it could implement power cuts at short notice if any significant breakdowns occur.

The power utility said that if implemented, load-shedding will likely occur during the evening peaks â€” between 17:00 and 22:00 â€” and that the constraints could last for the next few weeks.

“Eskom cautions the public that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, the power system is very constrained for this evening and for the next few weeks,” Eskom said.

The utility currently has 5,232MW offline for planned maintenance and another 14,623MW unavailable due to breakdowns, bringing the total loss of generating capacity to 19,855MW.

It added that it expects several generating units to return to service over the course of the day but highlighted the fact that the constraints will persist.

“There are a number of generating units expected to return to service during the day today but the likelihood of load-shedding is high and may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peaks between 17:00 and 22:00,” it said.

Eskom urges South Africans to reduce their electricity usage by switching off non-essential appliances to limit the impact of generation shortages.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, [and] adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” it said.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

