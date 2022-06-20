Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom will implement stage 2 power cuts between 17:00 and 22:00 on Monday, 20 June 2022, and it will continue at the same time until Thursday, 23 June.

“Eskom regrets to announce the implementation of Stage 2 load-shedding starting at 17:00 — 22:00 this evening,” it said in a statement.

“Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, load-shedding will be implemented every evening at the same time until Thursday night.”

The announcement came after Eskom warned that the power grid was under pressure due to high demand.

The power utility has 5,232MW out on scheduled maintenance and 14,202MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom said it would closely monitor the system and inform the public of any changes.

It urged South African residents to use power sparingly and d to turn off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid,” it said.

“We, therefore, urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially between 05:00 — 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 — 22:00 in the evenings.”