Eskom announces all-day load-shedding after four generators break down

Eskom has announced that it will extend the hours of load-shedding after four generation units broke down on Wednesday morning.

Stage 2 power cuts will run from 10:00 until midnight today. From tomorrow, load-shedding will run from 05:00 to midnight.

“There is a likelihood that the stage of load-shedding might need to be increased during the evening peaks,” Eskom stated.

A generation unit each at the Kendal and Matimba, as well as two units at the Matla power station, broke down.

“This reduced generation capacity by 2,400MW, adding to the ongoing capacity constraints,” said Eskom.

Eskom said there has been a delay in returning a unit at Kusile power station to service. It is now expected to return to service tomorrow.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” it said

The state-owned power utility appealed to customers to help limit the impact of electricity shortages by further reducing their usage and switching off all non-essential items.

Eskom said it has 3,630MW out on scheduled maintenance, while another 15,277MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks,” the power utility stated.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 10:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings.”

