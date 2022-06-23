How much it costs to run a generator compared to buying a battery backup

Although generators are cheaper than an equivalent battery backup, the cost to run them can be quite high depending on load-shedding intensity.

MyBroadband determined how much smaller generators — capable of running your internet, computer, TV, and a few other appliances — cost to run at varying frequencies of stage 2 and 4 load-shedding.

For our calculations, we used varying periods of load-shedding for both Stage 2 and 4 power cuts.

The periods we used were:

60 days — 180 hours at Stage 2, or 360 hours at Stage 4;

120 days — 360 hours at Stage 2, or 720 hours at Stage 4; and

180 days — 540 hours at Stage 2, or 1,080 hours at Stage 4.

A breakdown of the cost per hour to run a range of small petrol generators is provided in the table below. We used June’s unleaded 93 fuel price of R23.94 per litre.

The table also includes the expected cost per bout of stage 2 and stage 4 load-shedding, and the generator’s price.

Generator fuel costs Generator Price Consumption Cost per hour Cost: Stage 2 Cost: Stage 4 Ryobi 1200W 4-Stroke Pull-Start Generator R3,999 1.07L/h R25.62 R64.05 R115.29 MAC AFRIC 2.8 kVA (2 KW) Standby Petrol Generator R4,495 0.82L/h R19.63 R49.08 R88.34 Ryobi 1200W Inverter Generator Open Frame RG-1280I R4,999 0.83L/h R19.87 R49.68 R89.42 MAC AFRIC Inverter Generator (1,800W) R7,250 1.00L/h R23.94 R59.85 R107.73

The most fuel-efficient generator compared is Mac Afric’s 2.8kVA standby petrol generator at 0.82 litres per hour. It is available from Adendorff Machinery Mart for R4,495.

We also included two inverter generators in the comparison, as they might be more appealing to those looking for a quiet backup power solution.

The inverter generators often carry heftier price tags. In the case of Mac Afric’s 1,800W inverter generator, it uses more fuel too.

Notably, Ryobi’s 1,200W inverter generator is more fuel-efficient than its 1,200W 4-stroke petrol generator.

The table below provides the expected cost to run these generators for one year at various intensities of stage 2 and stage 4 load-shedding. Totals include the cost of buying each generator.