Illegal power plant strike in South Africa — Eskom warns power cuts will get worse

Eskom has warned that unprotected strikes at its power plants will cause intensified load-shedding if it is allowed to continue.

“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom experienced protests at nine of its power stations and other operating facilities, by some of its employees who have embarked on unprotected strike action following a deadlock in wage negotiations on Tuesday,” the power utility stated.

“These protests included incidents of intimidation of working employees and blockading of roads leading to power stations and other facilities, inhibiting the free flow of personnel and commodities required for the generation of electricity and smooth operations.”

The state-owned power utility said the increased power plant unavailability caused extensive usage of emergency diesel and pumped water storage generation reserves.

These are depleting faster than can be replenished, it warned.

“Eskom cautions the public that should these criminal acts of intimidation persist or spread, this would increase the risk of operational disturbances and the implementation of load-shedding at higher stages,” it stated.

“Ahead of these disturbances, the power system had already been under considerable strain for a while, with Stage 2 load-shedding currently being implemented.”

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said during a media briefing on Wednesday that Stage 2 load-shedding would likely continue over the weekend.

Oberholzer also said that further generating unit breakdowns at power plants could lead to Stage 3 or higher power cuts.

Strikes not permitted

Eskom said electricity provision is an essential service in which industrial action is not permitted.

“The free movement of personnel and transportation of commodities in and out of power stations are essential to ensure smooth operations and to limit load-shedding to current levels and below,” said Eskom.

Eskom appealed to its labour partners and striking employees.

“Embrace the higher purpose of putting the people of South Africa first, respect the law, and desist from illegal and undemocratic conduct,” it said.

“While exploring possible solutions to unlock the deadlock on the wage talks, Eskom has reported these acts of illegality to the South African Police Service and requested the assistance of the SAPS and other security services in restoring order.”

Eskom thanked the majority of its employees who are diligently performing their duties, saying that many are going beyond the call of duty.