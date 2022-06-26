Eskom extends Stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load-shedding will continue next week from 05:00 to midnight until Wednesday, 29 June 2022.

The power utility explained that unlawful protests at several power stations had disrupted planned maintenance and repairs.

“Unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations has impacted planned maintenance and repairs, and at some stations, the full complement of workers have not reported for duty,” it said.

“As a result, Stage 4 load-shedding will regretfully continue to be implemented at 05:00 in the morning until Wednesday.”

Eskom said the disruptions meant breakdowns had also not been resolved as planned, adding that there is a possibility of load-shedding stage changes at short notice.

The power utility currently has 3,894MW of generating capacity offline for scheduled maintenance, with a further 15,472MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Currently approximately 4,000MW of generation capacity is at risk due to the illegal strike action,” Eskom added.

A further 600MW is unavailable due to a line fault in Mozambique.

It said Stage 4 load-shedding had to be extended to ensure it has adequate emergency generation reserves to assist with the generation deficit.

“Eskom continues to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” it said.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

Eskom implemented Stage 4 load-shedding on Friday, 24 June, saying it would last until at least Sunday, 26 June.