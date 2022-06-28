Stage 6 power cuts are here

Eskom will implement Stage 6 load-shedding from 16:00 until 22:00 on Tuesday, returning to Stage 4 until midnight.

Load-shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 between midnight and 05:00 on Wednesday morning, followed by a return to Stage 4 between 05:00 and 16:00, and Stage 6 from 16:00 to 22:00.

The state-owned power utility blamed the escalation in power cuts on the unlawful strike happening at several power plants around the country, which it said caused widespread disruption to Eskom’s power plants.

“This has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard plants from damage,” it stated.

“There is a high risk that the stage load-shedding may have to change at any time, depending on the state of the plant.”

The load-shedding schedule is summarised as follows:

Tuesday, 28 June 2022, 16:00–22:00 — Stage 6

Tuesday, 28 June 2022, 22:00–00:00 — Stage 4

Wednesday, 29 June 2022, 00:00–05:00 — Stage 2

Wednesday, 29 June 2022, 05:00–16:00 — Stage 4

Wednesday, 29 June 2022, 16:00–22:00 — Stage 6

Eskom appealed to all residents to help limit the impact of the shortages by reducing electricity usage and to switching off all non-essential items.

“Three of the 10 generation units that had tripped during the night have been returned to service,” the power utility reported.

“This, however, is still insufficient to stave off the implementation of Stage 6 load-shedding for this evening and tomorrow evening.”

Earlier today, Eskom revealed that ten generating units had tripped across six of its power stations overnight.

Medupi and Tutuka power stations lost three generating units each. Kriel, Kusile, Kendal, and Duvha each lost one.

The power utility did not specify which three units had returned to service.

Eskom said it currently has 3,218MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,621 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Now read: Illegal strikes at Eskom holding South Africa ransom