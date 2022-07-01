Eskom reduces Friday power cuts â€”Â here is the updated schedule

Eskom will no longer implement stage 6 load-shedding on Friday night and will instead keep South Africa on stage 4 load-shedding thanks toÂ lower than anticipated demand.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 22:00. Loadshedding will then be reduced to Stage 2 at 22:00 until 07:00 for both Saturday and Sunday,” Eskom announced in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Eskom cautions that this small reprieve is due to lower than anticipated demand during the weekend and continues to evaluate the situation and closely monitor the system.”

The state-owned power utility promised to communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary.

It said it currently has 104MW on planned maintenance, while 17,431 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom thanks all workers who have reported for duty and who continue to perform diligently under

extremely challenging conditions,” the utility said.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as last resort to protect the national grid.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system.”

The updated weekend load-shedding schedule is as follows: