Eskom announces load-shedding for the week

Eskom has announced it will implement varying stages of load-shedding up to stage 6 throughout the coming week as it continues to deal with a shortage of generation capacity.

At the time of its announcement on Sunday afternoon, Eskom said it had 18,319MW of generating capacity unavailable due to breakdowns and 3,384MW on planned maintenance.

The utility warned that it would still take “a few weeks” for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels.

Eskom has been engaging with unions on a revised wage increase offer and other employee benefits.

The unions are expected to meet with their members on the outcomes of these discussions in the coming days.

“Depending on several possibilities — including the workforce fully returning to work to conduct much-needed repairs to equipment — it is anticipated that load-shedding will gradually be lowered to stage 2 by the weekend,” Eskom said.

The utility said that stage 6 load-shedding would be implemented during the evening peak demand period of 16:00 to 22:00 on Monday, and stage 5 load-shedding over the same time on Tuesday.

Between 05:00 and 16:00 and from 22:00 until 00:00 on both days, stage 4 will be in effect.

Stage 2 will be implemented in the early mornings between 00:00 and 05:00.

The load-shedding schedule for the next few days is summarised below:

Sunday, 3 July 2022, 07:00-00:00 — Stage 4

Monday, 4 July 2022, 00:00-05:00 — Stage 2

Monday, 4 July 2022, 05:00-16:00 — Stage 4

Monday, 4 July 2022, 16:00-22:00 — Stage 6

Monday, 4 July 2022, 22:00-00:00 — Stage 4

Tuesday, 5 July 2022, 00:00-05:00 — Stage 2

Tuesday, 5 July 2022, 05:00-16:00 — Stage 4

Tuesday, 5 July 2022, 16:00-22:00 — Stage 5

Tuesday, 5 July 2022, 22:00-00:00 — Stage 4

Eskom said it would communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary.

The utility once again thanked the workers who had reported for duty and continued to “perform diligently under extremely challenging conditions”.