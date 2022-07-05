Eskom will implement Stage 5 load-shedding on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, with varying stages implemented for the rest of the week.

“While some generation units have been returned to service over the past few days, this is not sufficient to suspend load-shedding,” Eskom stated.

“Other generation units have had to be taken offline for repairs.”

As a result, load-shedding will continue at varying stages during the next few weeks while the generation capacity shortages persist.

“Eskom cautions the public that it will still lake a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Depending on several possibilities, including the workforce fully returning to work to conduct much-needed repairs to equipment, it is anticipated load-shedding will gradually be lowered to Stage 2 by the weekend.”

Eskom announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with unions for a 7% salary increase for employees in the bargaining forum starting 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

Staff will also receive a housing increase of R400 per month.

“With effect from July 2022, Eskom has agreed to re-instate the conditions of service which applied during the agreement in force until 30 June 2021,” Eskom stated.

Management-level staff will not receive a pay increase.

“The overall effect of this agreement on the wage bill will be more than R1 billion over the period of the agreement. This, of course, will be a struggle for Eskom to afford.”

The current load-shedding schedule for the week ahead is summarised below.