Eskom load-shedding update — Stage 4 on Friday and lower stages over the weekend

Eskom has announced that it will continue with Stage 4 load-shedding from 05:00 to midnight on Friday, 8 July 2022. After that, the power utility will begin to reduce the level of power cuts.

It said a combination of factors, including the return to service of seven generation units and the Cahora Bassa line from Mozambique, has made it possible for the power utility to reduce load-shedding.

It expects nine generators to return to service over the next few days, which will boost its generation capacity further.

“This will, however, still require Eskom to continue implementing load-shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation has been normalised,” Eskom said.

Eskom added that it had taken six generating units offline for repairs, which was made possible by the full return to work of all protesting staff over the past two days.

Eskom said it was forced to use its emergency reserves extensively during the unprotected strike to meet power demands. These stocks have now been adequately replenished, the power utility said.

The power utility currently has 3,349MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, while an additional 16,865MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid,” the power utility said.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system.”

The current load-shedding schedule for the weekend and beginning of next week is summarised below.