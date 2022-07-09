Eskom to increase load-shedding on Sunday — here’s the new schedule

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 3 load-shedding between 07:00 and 16:00 on Sunday, 10 July 2022, after which it will be increased to Stage 4 until midnight.

The power utility attributed the planned increase in rolling power cuts to the loss of five large generation units over the past 36 hours and delays in returning five other generating units to service.

“Three units at Kendal, and one each at Tutuka and Majuba power stations were forced offline to perform emergency repairs,” it said.

“The return to service of a unit each at the Medupi, Arnot, Camden, Kriel and Duvha power stations has been delayed.”

Eskom added that it would have to implement Stage 4 load-shedding between 05:00 and midnight on Monday, 11 July, after which it will drop to Stage 2 until 05:00 on Tuesday.

It said it would likely repeat a similar load-shedding sequence throughout the week.

The power utility warned that it would still take a few weeks for the power generation system to normalise.

“As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load-shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages,” it said.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.”

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system,” Eskom added.

The current load-shedding schedule for Sunday and next week is summarised below.